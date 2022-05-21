Shehnaaz Gill feeds cake to Giorgia Andriani at her birthday party, chats with Arbaaz Khan. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill attended the birthday party of Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani and was seen feeding cake to the birthday girl. Several pictures and videos from the party have surfaced on the intenet, one of which showed Shehnaaz chatting with Arbaaz. (Also read: Shehnaaz Gill's first look from Salman Khan's new film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali gets leaked? Watch)

Shehnaaz was dressed in a white outfit for the occasion, which she teamed with golden hoops and a pair of brown heels. Giorgia wore a little black dress for her bash, accessorising the look with a silver bag and silver footwear. In a video shared by a papparazo account, Shehnaaz could be seen feeding cake to Giorgia before she cleaned her mouth.

In another video that surfaced online, Giorgia was seen cutting her cake as Arbaaz whispered something ino Shehnaaz's ears and she gave him a thumbs up. Another paparazzo video showed Shehnaaz and Giorgia laughing as they sat in their car. Asked to share a message for her fans, Shehnaaz said, "My fans? May fans are my army. "

Shehnaaz first came in national limelight when she appeared on Bigg Boss 13 alongside Sidharth Shukla. Later, she featurred in several music videos. She was last seen in Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Punjabi film Honsla Rakh.

Shehnaaz is reported to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's next, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge along with Salman and Shehnaaz. Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal will also be seen in important roles.

Arbaaz and Giorgia, an Italian actor and dancer, have been dating for several years. Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora from 1998 to 2017. In a 2021 interview, Arbaaz had said that he does not like when Giorgia is referred to as his girlfriend. “First and foremost, she should be treated as an individual. It's very unfortunate, and I'm not going to name those influencers who constantly write 'Arbaaz Khan's bae'. She has an identity. You can't keep calling her 'Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend' or 'Arbaaz Khan's bae'. You shouldn't be doing that. That isn't her 'claim to fame'. She just happens to be presently in my life, and fair enough, but that's not her identity,” he told Bollywood Bubble.

