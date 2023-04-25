Shehnaaz Gill says she wishes to do roles like Radhika Apte: 'I want to do films that people will find relatable'

Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut with the Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor, who became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 13, recently also spoke about the kinds of films she wants to do in the future, and chose the name of actor Radhika Apte as her example. (Also read: Shehnaaz Gill says she was body shamed during Bigg Boss: ‘I changed my style, people thought I only wear salwar suit’) Shehnaaz Gill has said that she wants to do films like actor Radhika Apte.

Earlier Shehnaaz had talked about facing rejections in the film industry. She recalled how she was ridiculed in a film set after she was taken in the film, when a producer said that she looked like a 'kid' so there's no way that she could be in the film. The actor had also shared that she was the most hurt when she was not invited to the premiere of her Punjabi film, and recalled how everyone from the production house was invited to the screening except her and that it had made her cry.

Now, in a recent interview with ETimes, Shehnaaz was asked what kinds of films would she be interested in doing in the future. Responding to this question, she said, "I want to do cinema that people will find relatable. I want to do all types of characters. I would like to do characters and films like Radhika Apte does. It is challenging and it creates a good image for you as an artiste."

Radhika Apte was last seen in the spy-comedy Mrs Undercover, which released earlier this month on Zee5. The actor is known for her mercurial screen presence in a variety of films including Andhadhun, Parched, Monica O My Darling, Padman, Antaheen and Badlapur to name a few.

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released in theatres on April 21. The film received mixed reviews from the critics and audience. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles. So far the film has earned ₹78.34 crore nett at the domestic box office. Shehnaaz will be next seen in 100%, which will be directed by Sajid Khan and will be will be released on Diwali 2023. She has also completed filming on untitled project produced by Rhea Kapoor.

