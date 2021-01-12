IND USA
Shehnaaz Gill said that she is not planning to get married anytime soon.
Shehnaaz Gill said that she is not planning to get married anytime soon.
Shehnaaz Gill says she would have been married if she was a struggler: 'Mere bachche bhi ho gaye hote'

Shehnaaz Gill, who shot to fame with Bigg Boss 13, said that she would have been married with children if she was not successful.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:12 AM IST

Actor Shehnaaz Gill, who became a household name with Bigg Boss 13, said that marriage is not on the cards for her anytime soon. She said that if she was not successful, things would have been very different, and she would have already been married with kids.

During an Instagram live, when a fan asked Shehnaaz about her marriage plans, she said, “Shaadi? Meri umar nahi hai shaadi ki. Ab mere paas hai time. Agar main struggler hoti toh main pakka shaadi kar leti. Mere bachche bhi ho gaye hote (Marriage? I don’t think I am at the age where I should get married. I still have time. If I was a struggler, I would definitely have been married. I would have kids also by now).”

“But abhi mere mehnat karne ka time hai. Main mehnat kar rahi hoon aur main shaadi karungi jab mera mann karega (But right now, it is time for me to work hard. I am working hard and I will get married when I feel like it),” she added.


Also read: Jasmin Bhasin says her parents have no objection to her marrying Aly Goni, reveals she has 'fallen in love' with him

Interestingly, immediately after Bigg Boss 13 came to an end, Shehnaaz participated in a swayamvar-themed reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. She was supposed to find her life partner on the show but failed to form a connection with any of her suitors. She claimed that she was in love with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Sidharth Shukla, even if he did not feel the same way about her.

Shehnaaz has since claimed that she and Sidharth are just friends. The two have appeared in music videos together, including Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. They were recently in Goa to shoot for a music video for a romantic song, sung by Shreya Ghoshal. Pictures and videos of them partying together surfaced online and went viral in no time.

