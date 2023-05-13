Shehnaaz Gill travels to Thailand, starts her trip with 'pet puja'. See pic as she feasts on pizza and wraps

Actor Shehnaaz Gill has travelled to Thailand and shared glimpses from Phuket. Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Shehnaaz gave her fans a view of how she began her weekend. In a picture, Shehnaaz was seen in a black outfit. She also opted for dark sunglasses. (Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill buys a new house post Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release, thanks fans for their love and support)

Shehnaaz Gill travelled to Thailand and started her trip with 'pet puja'.

In the first photo, Shehnaaz rested her face on one of her hands and smiled for the camera. She sat at a table laden with several dishes including pizza, pasta, soup, salad, wraps and coconut water among others.

A woman sat next to Shehnaaz, in the restaurant, taking a bite from her food. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Made it to Phuket and first up-pet puja (eating)." She geo-tagged the location as a resort in Phuket.

Shehnaaz also posted a photo of her room giving a view of how she was welcomed. A handwritten note was kept on a glass table. Next to it, a tray featuring Shehnaaz's face sat with several deserts placed on it. The words 'Welcome Shehnaaz to Pullman Panwa' were also written on it. A bunch of flowers was also kept in a vase on the table. Shehnaaz captioned the post, "Thank you for the warm welcome!"

Shehnaaz gave her fans a view of how she began her weekend.

Shehnaaz also gave a peek at her bed on which two elephants made out of towels were kept. Her picture and several flower petals were also kept on the bed. The words 'Welcome to Pullman Panwa' were also designed on the bedsheet.

Shehnaaz made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. A Salman Khan Film (SKF) production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar and Rohini Hattangadi. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, hit the theatres last month.

Recently, Shehnaaz spoke about being body-shamed during her stint on Bigg Boss and that motivated her to work on her personality. “I changed myself, worked on myself. When people gave me good advice, I followed it and improved. I lost weight as I would hear a lot of comments on Bigg Boss about being fat and was body-shamed... Then I changed my style as people would think I could only wear salwar-suit. I broke all these preconceived notions and would continue to do so moving forward," she told news agency PTI.

Shehnaaz rose to fame after featuring in the 13th season of the reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman. She is known for Punjabi movies such as Kala Shah Kala and Honsla Rakh.

