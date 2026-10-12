The past few days have seen several Bollywood celebrities voice their support for protests in Delhi demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Shekhar Suman, who often incorporates political satire and commentary into his show Shekhar Tonite, recently spoke about the public's right to dissent peacefully.

'Protests are right if carried out peacefully'

Shekhar Suman hosts talk show called Shekhar Tonite.

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During his recent appearance on The Lallantop, Shekhar said in Hindi, which translates to, "Protests are a part of politics, and they are also a part of society. We have been protesting ever since we were growing up. When we don't get something, we start protesting at home, saying that we want this or that. If protests are carried out peacefully and do not turn violent, I think they are absolutely right and should take place. When you don't get something the way you want it, you have to put in a little more effort and raise your voice for it."

'I see protest as a very positive thing in society'

Citing Mahatma Gandhi, Shekhar said the freedom fighter taught people to fight for what is right. He added, “If your demands are not being met, you should start protesting. When the people raise a collective voice, the government also pays attention to it. And this should continue to happen. Every person should be able to protest for what they believe in, wherever they are and whatever their position in society may be. I see it as a very positive thing in society."

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Deep Dive What did Shekhar Suman say about the anti-CEC protests? Shekhar Suman said protests are justified when they are peaceful and do not turn violent. He described peaceful protest as a positive part of society and a way for people to raise their voices. Why does Shekhar Suman support peaceful protests? He said collective public demands can draw the government’s attention. Citing Mahatma Gandhi, he said people should speak up when their demands are not met. How many people were detained during the anti-CEC protests in Delhi? More than 700 people were detained in Delhi as protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar continued over alleged irregularities in the electoral-roll revision.

Shekhar Tonite and the Sanjay Dutt controversy

{{^usCountry}} Recently, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt appeared on Shekhar Suman's show. However, the actor found himself at the centre of a controversy after saying that he no longer felt peace in India. He had said, “The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can’t feel that peace in our country anymore. We Indians are large-hearted people, and we are hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way. I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recently, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt appeared on Shekhar Suman's show. However, the actor found himself at the centre of a controversy after saying that he no longer felt peace in India. He had said, “The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can’t feel that peace in our country anymore. We Indians are large-hearted people, and we are hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way. I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon.” {{/usCountry}}

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Sanjay's remarks sparked controversy, with several social media users criticising him. The actor, who reportedly holds a 10-year UAE Golden Visa, later issued a clarification, saying his words had been misinterpreted. He also described the conversation on the show as 'scripted'. Meanwhile, Shekhar defended the actor, saying that Sanjay has 'huge respect for our country and fellow countrymen.'