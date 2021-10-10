Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shekhar Suman shows support for Shah Rukh Khan, reveals his gesture after 11-year-old son's death
bollywood

Shekhar Suman shows support for Shah Rukh Khan, reveals his gesture after 11-year-old son's death

Shekhar Suman has shown support to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan amid their son Aryan Khan's arrest as the actor too, had reached out to him during a personal tragedy.
Shekhar Suman has tweeted in support of Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan. 
Updated on Oct 10, 2021 08:20 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Shekhar Suman has said he is “extremely pained” to see what Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan would be going through as their son Aryan Khan is yet to get bail in the cruise ship drugs case. Shekhar has revealed that the Raees actor was the only one who had personally reached out to him and given him a hug after the death of his 11-year-old son. 

Taking to Twitter to extend his support for SRK and family, Shekhar wrote, "My heart goes out to Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan. As a parent i can totally understand what they are going thru.It's not easy for parents to go thru this kind of torment and ordeal no matter what @iamsrk."

He further wrote about Shah Rukh's gesture when he lost his son Aayush at a tender age. He tweeted, “When i lost my elder son Aayush at age 11 Shahrukh Khan was the only actor who came to me personally while i was shooting at film city,hugged me and conveyed his condolences. Im extremely pained to know what he must be going thru as a father @iamsrk.”

Shekhar was among the few who had visited late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Patna home to meet his father KK Singh and share his condolences. Talking about the same, he reminded his fans, “I did not know Sushant's father, yet wen he lost his son i cld understand that he must be totally devastated and that's why against my family's wish,at the height of covid19,during lockdown i went to meet him.For i know the trauma of losing a child.”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s body double: Sir hasn’t asked us to halt work, shooting of film with Atlee is on

Meanwhile, Aryan is yet to get bail in the drugs case. His lawyer Satish Maneshinde had said in the court that Aryan was invited for the cruise party and did not have a boarding pass or any seats or cabins there. He has also said that nothing has been found in his possession. and he was arrested only based on chats.

Topics
shekhar suman shah rukh khan gauri khan aryan khan
