Shah Rukh Khan’s body double: Sir hasn’t asked us to halt work, shooting of film with Atlee is on

Since the arrest of his son Aryan Khan in a drug case, actor Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t stepped out for shoots, but that doesn’t mean work has come to a grinding halt. Instead, his body double, Prashant Walde, is ensuring the show goes on.

At the moment, Walde is shooting portions of Khan’s film with Atlee, and some other commercial advertisements.

“The shooting of the film with Atlee is going as per plan, and other advertisements work as well. I’ve been shooting these projects for the last 20 days, and that hasn’t changed after recent developments,” Walde tells us, adding that the only change is that Khan isn’t coming to the set these days. The stand-in actor is also ready to jet off to Spain for the next schedule of Pathan.

According to Walde, the superstar has asked the camera to not stop rolling even in his absence as he understands how the delay might affect the income of many crew members.

“Our work has resumed after so many difficulties after the lockdown. For Shah Rukh sir, the show must go on. Whole team from South is here for the shoot of the film. Aur unke kaam ke saath lakhon logon ka rozgaar juda hai, aur yeh SRK sir ko bhi maloom hai. That’s why he hasn’t asked us to stop working, isiliye kaam phele jaise chalu hai,” shares the body double, who’s been working with Khan for the last 15 years.

Ask him about the mood on the set at the moment, and he shares, “We’re all trying to be professional, but we’re disturbed from inside ke achha kaam chal raha tha, SRK sir ke saath yeh kya problem ho gayi. But for us, he’s always right, and we trust him completely, because we’re able to survive today only because of him.”

While the shoot of Atlee’s film might be going on smoothly, there have been several reports about Pathan’s Spain schedule being in a limbo. Wadle reveals, “We all have got our visas, but don’t know when we will fly out, and whether SRK sir will join us or not. In fact, I don’t know when he’ll get back on the set. But, we’re sure that whatever he decides, will be best for all of us.”