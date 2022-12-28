Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shekhar Suman reacts to 'sensational' claims in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: 'We urge the CBI to take cognizance'

bollywood
Published on Dec 28, 2022 01:09 PM IST

Shekhar Suman has responded to the recent claims that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered and did not die of suicide, and has urged the CBI to look into the matter.

Shekhar Suman responds to fresh claims that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Days after fresh claims of the late actor being murdered surfaced, Shekhar Suman has demanded reopening of the case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. (Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister reacts to fresh claims of actor being murdered)

Shekhar tweeted on Tuesday, “In view of Roop Kumar Shah's sensational statement, regarding SSR's supposed suicide,we urge the CBI to take cognizance of his revelations immediately.” He added, “It's a definite lead that would lead to unravelling of the conspiracy.SSR case needs a closure. And Justice.” He added the hashtag ‘SSR case truth’.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. The cops first declared it was suicide, and later probed the death from angles of murder as well as suicide. Sushant's postmortem report stated asphyxia was the cause of his death.

The postmortem was conducted at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital. On December 26, a worker in the mortuary at Cooper Hospital, Roopkumar Shah, told ANI, "When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput's body, it did not appear to be a case of suicide. Injuries marks were there on his body. I had over 28 years of experience. I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later."

He added, “I had over 28 years of experience. When I observed Sushant's body, there was no mark that is generally found in hanging cases. There were fracture marks on his body. What to write in the postmortem report is the doctor's job. He should get justice. Everyone can tell by looking at the picture of Sushant Singh Rajput that he was murdered. If the investigating agency will call me, I will also tell them.”

Shweta Singh Kirti's post.

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kriti also urged the CBI to look into the fresh claims about her brother's death. “If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our hearts aches to find no closure as yet," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Topics
sushant singh rajput shekhar suman
