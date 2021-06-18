Shekhar Suman's mother dies, actor mourns loss: 'I feel orphaned and devastated'

Actor Shekhar Suman on Friday mourned the death of his mother. Shekhar said that she died on June 17. He had earlier shared a picture of his mother on Twitter and informed that she was critical.

Taking to Twitter, Shekhar Suman wrote, "My beloved Mother whom I loved the most in this world left for her heavenly abode yday.i feel orphaned and devastated.Thank you Ma for being there for all of us all the time.i will miss you till my last breath. Thank you all for your prayers and blessings."

Reacting to his post, a fan wrote, "Shekhar ji I am so sorry for your loss. A mother is by far the most important person in a child’s life and no matter how old we are, we are always children to our parents. The bond is unbreakable and the loss unbearable. Things will be very raw at the moment but please be strong." He replied, "Heartbroken.difficult to bear the pain."

Another fan offered condolences tweeting, "Loosing parents at any age is difficult to digest and this void will be there thorough out life.I lost my father on Dec2020 and somewhere I feel disconnected after his death . Om Shanti Om Shanti." "Deepest condolences for the loss and may the departed soul rest in peace. More prayers and Strength for you Shekhar sir," said another fan.

Shekhar Suman has been giving updates on his mother's health on Twitter since June 15. He had tweeted then, "My mother is extremely critical.My heart is sinking.She is fighting a grim battle.praying to Lord Shiva to give her the strength to pull out of this crisis.Need ur prayers." A day later he had informed, "Thank you each one of you for sending your prayers for my mother's recovery.im forever indebted."

Earlier this year, Shekhar had revealed he had taken him mother for vaccination. He shared a picture with his mother on March 15 and said, "Took my mother for vaccination at the Ambani hospital.Much relieved.God is great."

