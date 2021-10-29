Shekhar Suman tells Shah Rukh Khan to beware of fair-weather friends post Aryan's bail: Will come out of holes like rats

After the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan in a drugs case, actor Shekhar Suman said that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan 'must be relieved parents' as they 'went through a lot without any fault of theirs'. Taking to Twitter, he also called out 'people from the film industry' who will now 'show false sympathy'.

Shekhar Suman tweeted, "It is shocking and disgusting just how everyone from the film industry, barring a few exceptions, did not utter a word in support of Shah Rukh Khan. This should be an eye-opener for him. He must realise they are all opportunistic and fair-weather friends here."

He also wrote, "Now all those ppl from the film industry who went underground and did not support Shahrukh will come out of their holes like rats and will rush to his house with bouquets and show false sympathy now that Aryan has been granted bail. Shahrukh and Gauri must be relieved parents. They went through a lot without any fault of theirs. Congrats on your son being granted bail. I'm sure he has learnt the bitterest lesson of his life and will prove himself worthy."

"Junta hi ordinary logon ko itna bada stars banati hai, phir unhi ko neeche girakar ya girta dekh kar khush hoti hai. Baat kuch samajh mein nahi aayi (The public makes an ordinary person a star and then feels happy after pulling them down or witnessing their fall. I don't understand this) Perverse pleasure or plain jealousy??? Ponder," he wrote.

Shekhar Suman tweeted, "The film industry consists of ordinary people like you and I who come from the same society we live in. They are not some alien species who have descended from some other planet. But because of the tremendous public support they start flying high. They cant handle success."

Earlier this month after Aryan's arrest, Shekhar Suman had extended his support to Shah Rukh and Gauri. He also revealed that Shah Rukh was the only actor who personally came and hugged him after his young son's death.

Shekhar had tweeted, "My heart goes out to Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan. As a parent, I can totally understand what they are going thru. It's not easy for parents to go thru this kind of torment and ordeal no matter what @iamsrk."

He had also written, “When I lost my elder son Aayush at age 11 Shahrukh Khan was the only actor who came to me personally while I was shooting at film city, hugged me and conveyed his condolences. I'm extremely pained to know what he must be going throu as a father @iamsrk.”

