Shershaah actor Sahil Vaid, who said he shouldn't have done film, walks back comments, says Dharma sentiments were hurt

Actor Sahil Vaid has walked back earlier statements about his performance in the recently-released film Shershaah going unnoticed and him being regretful about doing the movie because he didn't get the part he actually wanted.

In an interview, he said that his comments hurt the sentiments of 'people from Dharma Productions' and that he never used the word 'regret'. Sahil did, however, say "I am realising I should not have done this movie, people are not even talking about what I have done in the film.”

He told India.com, “I loved being part of Shershaah. I don’t know why the article used the word ‘regret’. I never used words ‘regret doing Shershaah’. I don’t regret doing Shershaah at all. My statement was that I was initially reacting that it was a small role. When I was eventually told that I will be doing a friend’s part. I come from an army family and really wanted to do this film and play the part of a soldier, where I get to do some action. But I never ever said that I regret doing Shershaah. That was not my statement."

He continued, "This ‘regret’ statement really hurt many sentiments of people from Dharma Productions. I got phone calls people asking me ‘why did you say like this?’ and since morning, I have been giving clarity.”

Sahil Vaid appeared as Sunny, the best friend of Vikram Batra, played by Sidharth Malhotra. He has previously worked with Dharma on Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya.

In his earlier statement, he'd told Zoom, "I kind of figured out that this is kind of a very small role and did not really want to do this role. I went to the director and told him to give me a uniformed role. I really would love to play a soldier, nobody has seen me in such roles and I really want to do those battle scenes, but the director was convinced I was best suited to play Sunny. I owe Dharma a lot. They gave me Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania as well as Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and this was in a way of me saying thank you."

He continued, "Shershaah has released and reviews are pouring in. People are talking about the movie, but nobody is talking about these remarkable actors who have actually lent support for this film. There are some really amazing actors who have worked in this movie, set aside their egos, and gone for smaller roles… agreed to do bit parts because they wanted to pay tribute to the late Captain Vikram Batra. That is why I did this movie as well and now I am realising I should not have done this movie, people are not even talking about what I have done in the film.”