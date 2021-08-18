Shershaah actor Sahil Vaid regrets doing the movie, says 'people are not even talking about what I have done'

Actor Sahil Vaid, who appears as Vikram Batra's best friend Sunny in the recently-released film Shershaah, has said that he did the film reluctantly, and is disappointed that 'people are not even talking about' his work in the film.

In an interview, Sahil Vaid thanked Dharma Productions for hiring him in films such as Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, and said that he would've preferred to play a soldier in Shershaah, based on the life of Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra.

He told Zoom, "I kind of figured out that this is kind of a very small role and did not really want to do this role. I went to the director and told him to give me a uniformed role. I really would love to play a soldier, nobody has seen me in such roles and I really want to do those battle scenes, but the director was convinced I was best suited to play Sunny. I owe Dharma a lot. They gave me Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania as well as Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and this was in a way of me saying thank you."

He said that though the film has been released, the supporting cast isn't being appreciated for their work. He continued, "Shershaah has released and reviews are pouring in. People are talking about the movie, but nobody is talking about these remarkable actors who have actually lent support for this film. There are some really amazing actors who have worked in this movie, set aside their egos, and gone for smaller roles… agreed to do bit parts because they wanted to pay tribute to the late Captain Vikram Batra. That is why I did this movie as well and now I am realising I should not have done this movie, people are not even talking about what I have done in the film.”

Sahil Vaid has also appeared in a supporting role in the late Sushant Singh Rajput's final film, Dil Bechara. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and co-produced by Karan Johar, Shershaah features Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead role.