Shershaah Vikram Batra's twin reveals Dimple Cheema's last words to him: 'You'll dance at our wedding na?'

Kiara Advani plays Dimple Cheema in the recently released movie Shershaah. Dimple was the girlfriend of Vikram Batra, the Param Vir Chakra awardee who died during the Kargil War of 1999.

In a new interview, Vikram's brother Vishal Batra has spoken about Dimple's last words to him before Vikram's death. He said that Dimple had asked him if he would dance at her wedding.

Speaking to a leading daily, Vishal said, "I remember Dimple and I were having lunch together, six days before the ill-fated day. She had come to see me off; I was headed to Delhi for some work. She told me: ‘Jab Vikram vapas aa jayega toh aap hamari shaadi mein nachoge na (After Vikram comes back, you’ll dance at our wedding)?’ I said, ‘Of course, nachunga (I will definitely dance)’."

Vishal added that in the movie it was shown that Dimple was Vikram's fiance but in real life, they never got engaged. However, his parents were thinking about getting them married. He further said that after Vikram's death, both he and his parents asked Dimple to find love again but she decided never to marry anyone else.

About Kiara's work in the movie, Vishal said that she was 'very convincing'. Vikram Batra was played by Sidharth Malhotra in the movie. He also played Vishal's role.

Talking about playing a double role, the actor told ANI, "Vikram and Vishal are twin brothers so it was quite exciting to portray both of them on screen."

He further added, "What I really loved was while they were twins, they have very distinct personalities and I had to understand both of them emotionally to be able to show the difference in them. Even though the film follows Vikram Batra's life, there are small parts of Vishal Batra that I got to play."