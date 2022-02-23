Shibani Dandekar changes name on Instagram post wedding with Farhan Akhtar, adds a new title too

Shibani Dandekar has changed her name on Instagram after tying the knot with Farhan Akhtar. The two got married in Khandala last week and got their marriage officially registered earlier this week.

On Instagram, Shibani has now changed her name to Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar. She even added a new title to her bio. “Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer. MRS AKHTAR,” it reads. Farhan's Instagram profile remains the same.

Farhan and Shibani were joined by their closest friends and family for the intimate wedding ceremony, organised at his dad Javed Akhtar's house in Khandala. In attendance were Javed, his wife Shabana, Farhan's mother Honey Irani, sister Zoya Akhtar, Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar, friend Rhea Chakraborty, actor Hrithik Roshan, filmmaker Farah Khan and others.

Shibani Dandekar's profile.

They reportedly registered their marriage in Mumbai on Monday. Earlier today, Shibani had even shared an Instagram Story captioned "Let's go." It showed her having her hair and makeup done.

Although there was no official confirmation from the couple, the social media has been flooded with images from the wedding ceremony. Frahan, 48, sported a black tuxedo with matching bow while 41-year-old Dandekar wore an off-shoulder red gown—teamed with a veil of the same colour.

Farhan, son of screenwriters Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani. The duo, who divorced each other after 16 years of marriage, have two daughters— Shakya and Akira.

Shibani has featured in series like Four More Shots Please and Hostages.

Shibani and Farhan have been dating for four years. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Shibani said that the lockdown ensured that they got to know each other 'much quicker' than they would have otherwise. She said, "We already do so much together, in terms of, we work out together, we watch content together, we would play with our dogs together, and then he would go off and work, and I would go off and work. So we had a great balance, that way. And we have a lot of interests that are similar. We both like our time apart as well. We had a great set-up going on, actually."

