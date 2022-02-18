Honey Irani reveals ‘foodie’ Shibani Dandekar tells her ‘kuchh achha bana kar rakhna’ before coming over

Actor Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot in a few days and the wedding festivities have already begun. Farhan's mother Honey Irani has said that she is fond of Shibani and opened up about how the two bond over food.

Farhan is the son of lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar and his first wife, screenplay writer Honey Irani. Honey has said in an interview that Shibani is a “foodie” and how Shibani asks her to make delicious food whenever she comes to visit her with Farhan.

Speaking to Times Of India, Honey said: “There are times where they both call me and say, ‘Mom we are coming home kuch achcha banake rakhna (make something nice please). Shibani likes to eat the guacamole I make. She also enjoys eating my nawabi keema and all the other mutton dishes I make and of course the dhansak. She is quite a foodie! It’s good for them as both of them love food. Both of them are on diet all the time, but Sunday is the day when they want to treat themselves."

When Honey was asked if Shibani knows how to cook, she said, “Well, she doesn’t cook. I must say that she is learning to cook, she keeps trying and I know she will succeed someday. But honestly speaking she doesn’t need to cook. We are not in times where we ask things like, ‘Kya ladki ko khaana banane aata hai? (Does the girl know how to cook)?”

On Thursday, Farhan and Shibani celebrated their mehendi ceremony in Mumbai. The venue for the event was Farhan's Mumbai home and the guest list included Shabana Azmi, Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, and Amrita Arora, among others.

