Shibani Dandekar gets wedding date tattooed on her arm, smiles as she poses with Farhan Akhtar. See pics

Actor and television personality Shibani Dandekar, who recently tied the knot with filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar, on Sunday gave a glimpse of their wedding date tattooed on her arm. Taking to Instagram, Shibani shared many pictures from the new photoshoot. For the tattoo, Shibani chose the date to be written in Roman numerals--XXI-II-XXII. Shibani and Farhan got their marriage registered on February 21. The couple tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala on February 19. (Also Read | Shibani Dandekar's friend shares a tour of wedding venue and forest-inspired decor. See pics)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shibani Dandekar had another tattoo on her arm. Just above the wedding date tattoo the number 27 was written vertically along with a symbol. A tattoo was also seen on her ring finger while birds featured on her right arm.

On Instagram, Shibani posted photos as she posed for the camera. For the photo shoot, she wore a shimmery beige bodycon dress, tied her hair up in a messy bun, and wore earrings. Sharing the pictures, she added a ring emoji. Reacting to the post, Farah Khan commented, "I think you have grown more beautiful after getting married (red heart emoji)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another post, Shibani shared pictures with Farhan from the same photoshoot. In the pictures, Farhan wore a white jacket and matching pants over a charcoal coloured T-shirt. The couple gave several poses for the lens. Sharing the post, Shibani wrote, "The Akhtars @faroutakhtar." Rhea Chakraborty reacted with several red heart emojis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Farhan and Shibani dated for almost three years before tying the knot in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members. The intimate wedding was preceded by a mehendi ceremony in Mumbai. Their wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker, Ritesh Sidwani, Hrithik Roshan, his parents, Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan.

After their civil marriage, the couple posed for their first official photos as husband and wife. They had also distributed sweets to the paparazzi along with their staff. While Shibani wore a pale pink embroidered saree and accessorised with diamond jewellery, Farhan matched her in a similar coloured silk kurta and jacket.

Recently, Shibani added Farhan's last name to her name and made it Instagram official. Her name on her Instagram account now reads--Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar. She also updated her bio, which reads--Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer, Mrs Akhtar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON