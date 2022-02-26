Shibani Dandekar's friend shares a tour of wedding venue and forest-inspired decor. See pics

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar tied the knot last week at Farhan's father lyricist Javed Akhtar and stepmother Shabana Azmi's Khandala house. Now, inside videos from the couple's beautiful wedding have been shared online. Since the wedding, Farhan and Shibani has shared several pictures from their wedding festivities on Instagram. Also Read: Shibani Dandekar changes name on Instagram post wedding with Farhan Akhtar, adds a new title too

Shibani's friend Gina Conzo shared videos of the wedding venue on her Instagram Stories. Posting the clips, Gina complimented the wedding decorations, by calling it “Magical” and “The enchanted forest." Shibani and Farhan chose to decorate the venue with a combination of light pink and white colours, along with several candles placed throughout the venue.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar wedding venue.

Inside Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's Khandala wedding venue.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's wedding venue.

Farhan and Shibani also shared several pictures from the wedding on Instagram. Sharing the first set of photos, Farhan wrote, “Mera gown mera lace (My gown, my lace).” While Shibani shared pictures in which she is seen walking down the aisle, and in another one, dancing with Farhan's father Javed. She captioned the photos, "The most magical day of my life! Thank you for everything always @payalsinghal you made it what it was! love you."

Farhan's mother Honey Irani opened up about the couple's honeymoon plans. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Honey said: “I don’t know if they are planning to go anywhere for a honeymoon as Farhan is starting his film very soon, so I really don’t know about that. They haven’t planned anything yet. Because of Covid everything has gone up and down, so let's see." Farhan is scheduled to direct road trip film Jee Le Zaraa, which will star actors Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan.

Read More: Zoya Akhtar congratulates brother Farhan Akhtar, sis-in-law Shibani Dandekar on their wedding in sweet post

Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. They got divorced after 16 years of marriage and share two daughters, Shakya and Akira.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON