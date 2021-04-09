Shikha Talsania: I always miss Delhi food in Mumbai

When it comes to Shikha Talsania’s favourite shooting destinations, Delhi is always on the top of the list. The actor says a lively shopping scene along with appetising food is what makes the city her first choice.

“I have shot a lot in Delhi. It is one of my favourite cities to shoot in. Working in Delhi is fun,” Talsania says in excitement.

She continues, “The food over here is unbelievable. That is something which I always miss a lot in Mumbai”.

This time, however, when the actor landed in Delhi-NCR recently to shoot for a web series, things were a bit different as she had to stay in a bio-bubble, courtesy of the pandemic. Nevertheless, she made the most of her stay, and enjoyed the “weather and food”.

Giving words to her love for the city, the 28-year-old shares, “I love Sarojini Nagar, and all the malls over here are insane. There are so many places which keep opening up -- new restaurants and cafes and stuff like that. So, I always want to go and explore such places.”

It was in 2009 when the daughter of veteran actor Tiku Talsania started her Bollywood journey with Wake Up Sid. She went on to do Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji (2011), Veere Di Wedding (2018) and Coolie No. 1 (2020). And one thing that she wants to stay away from in her career is satisfaction.

“For an artist, satisfaction is a very subjective term. Right now, I am very excited about the projects that I work on, and, hopefully, I will keep getting excited about the other projects that come my way. Because I think the day I’m satisfied, it will not be the best day for me as an artiste,” says the actor.

In fact, Talsania is not only known for her work, but also breaking stereotypes around the body image in the entertainment industry. And this reflects in her work, too, as she refused to be stereotyped in the role of a friend of the protagonist, or join a film just to add a comic element. She doesn’t worry much about how her decisions project on her image.

“I don’t think I’m an inspiration. I don’t think I’m defying any rules. I’m just trying to be myself. I’m trying to be the best version of myself, and I’m just trying to make my way through this world on my own terms. That’s about it,” says the actor, who is busy working on her next film, Jahaan Chaar Yaar.