Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Celebrate yoga daily and not just on yoga day

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra swears by the principles of yoga. In fact, the actor often takes to social media to share videos that give her fans and health enthusiasts a glimpse of her robust, yet calming exercise sessions. The actor, who feels that “nothing is better than starting the day with yoga”, says, “Everyone should start [pursuing yoga], as it brings change in your mental and physical well-being. Mere liye to sab (her physical and mental well-being) sirf yoga se hi hua hai.”

Kundra, who pulls off yoga asanas like Vrikshasana, Virabhadrasana and Natrajasana with ease, adds, “My tryst with yoga began with an ailment [many years ago] and now I live with the principles of yoga. It’s a science I believe in, as it aligns your mind, body and soul. I don’t want people to celebrate yoga only on one day, June 21 (International Day of Yoga). It should be celebrated daily for the fact that it belongs to India and is a science that has brought about a lot of difference to the world.”

The 47-year-old, who is involved with several fitness campaigns, including those by the government of India, feels that besides practising yoga, one also needs to balance food, body and mind to ensure overall well-being. “You should have a sense of balance in everything — be it personal life, food or work life. I don’t tell people that they should not eat. It’s just that, you need to pace it out. We need to figure out a way to balance our calories with workout, and yoga is a great way to go about it,” she ends.

Along with fitness videos the actor keeps posting binge eating posts as well. “Yes, when I visit places like Lucknow where food is so tasty and healthy so why not! Not just enjoying it I am taking some stuff home as well. For that matter, any day can become your Sunday (cheat day) but then eat wisely. If you have such amazing biryani then surely enjoy it but then you can’t have it in morning, noon and evening!”

The actor has shot her last release Nikamma in 2019 in Lucknow.