Shilpa Shetty enjoys a lavish feast of chole bhature, gol gappe and rasgullas a day after Diwali. See pics and video

Shilpa Shetty shared videos as she enjoyed sweet dishes in New Delhi. Check out her posts here.
Shilpa Shetty enjoys a rasgulla.
Published on Nov 05, 2021 07:30 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Shilpa Shetty shared several video clips as she introduced 'Friday binge', a day after Diwali. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa posted a clip enjoying a rasgulla hours after she travelled to New Delhi with her daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra.

In the video, Shilpa Shetty sat at a dinner table with a big bowl of rasgullas near her. As she ate a piece, she said, "It's not Sunday but it's New Year. Happy Diwali. Friday binge! Diwali manao yaar. Phir workout karo (Celebrate Diwali then workout). Bye!"

She captioned the post, "Wishing you all a Happy and prosperous New Year Instafam, love, light, health and loads of happiness. Enough reason for a #fridaybinge #gratitude #newyear #diwali #festival."

Taking to Instagram Stories, Shilpa shared a video showing the table laden with many dishes including chole bhature, samosas, paani puri, chaat and other snack items. She was heard saying, "So simple. This is so little, hain na (right)? This is my friend's idea of…" as her friend Akanksha Malhotra interrupted her by sayi, "You are calling me a friend, I'm not your friend I'm your sister". Shilpa wrote "#soulsisters #simple" along with the video.

Shilpa shared a video showing the table laden with many dishes.

In another clip, Shilpa and Akanksha wished everyone a Happy New Year. Sharing the clip, Shilpa tagged Akanksha and wrote "#newyearbinge #delhidiaries".

Shilpa and Akanksha wished everyone a Happy New Year.

Shilpa enjoys a massive fanbase for her Sunday Binge videos that she had halted during the Covid-19 lockdown last year. However, she had restarted it earlier this year.

Shilpa had shared a video in March having Raj Kachori and had said, "You must have seen me eat a lot of paani puri, sev puri, but ye bahut hi alag waali puri hai (this is a different puri). I love street food and this has ragda, it has the sev puri ka basket, it has potato, sev, pomegranate, and khatti-meethi chatni. Okay, Sunday binge guys, bye!"

She had also said, "Oh ho !!!!! After long ..today’s Sunday binge was Chatpata Raj Kachori... Hot, crispy, spicy and sweet, just perfectly Yummmmmmm Ps: Love all things that begin with Raj what say @rajkundra9" as he referred to her husband Raj Kundra.

Also Read | Shilpa Shetty shares note after Raj Kundra goes off social media: ‘Great loss can push us into place we never imagined’

Meanwhile, Shilpa will soon be seen in the upcoming film Nikamma alongside actors Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She will also be seen judging the TV show India's Got Talent Season 9. Fans saw her last in Hungama 2.

