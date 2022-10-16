Shilpa Shetty enjoys Sunday binge with son Viaan, mom Sunanda and Raj Kundra. Watch

Actor Shilpa Shetty shared a glimpse of her Sunday outing with family. She was snapped out and about with kids, Viaan and Samisha. She was also joined by Raj Kundra who sported a mask in public and her mom, Sunanda Shetty. Also read: Shilpa Shetty and Samisha shop together

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The family spent their Sunday relishing some sweet treats at Shilpa’s restaurant, Bastian in Mumbai. Revealing dishes from their Sunday binge, Shilpa wrote, “Waffles with Crème Choc Mini Magnums, Caramel Doughnuts, Fried Ice-Cream, stacked Apple Strudel Crepes, Candy Floss Hitme cake These are a few of my favourite things...la la la...Chef Dhiraj spoiling me today!@bastianmumbai Happy World food day Instafam. Eat with gratitude.”The video began with Shilpa Shetty topping some crepes with chocolate shots. It is followed by Viaan sitting beside his grandmom as he broke a piñata cake. An excited Shilpa also shared a close look at her plate and said, “Just look at that. Guys, it’s World food day today and what’s better than to celebrate it with food and gratitude.” Raj Kundra wasn't visible in the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, many people in the comment section shared their mixed reactions to the video. One user commented, “Do you actually eat all that? Or just to show off ?”

Shilpa Shetty marked her comeback in films last year with Hungama 2, which failed to impress the audience. She later starred in Nikamma as Avni. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Shirley Sethia alongside Abhimanyu Dassani. However, the film tanked at the ticket windows.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shilpa recently filmed for her upcoming feature film Sukhee, directed by Sonal Joshi. She is also a part of Rohit Shetty’s upcoming web series Indian Police Force. It also has Sidharth Malhotra and officially marks the director’s OTT debut.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON