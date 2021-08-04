Shilpa Shetty gets Himansh Kohli's support: 'Industry is safe. We have accepted, celebrated Sunny Leone'

Actor Shilpa Shetty got support from actor Himansh Kohli, days after she broke her silence following the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra for his alleged involvement in a porn case. Himansh added that it is 'dreadful' that Shilpa 'is being dragged into all this'.

Raj Kundra was arrested last month by the Mumbai Police for his alleged link with a pornography racket. He was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a Mumbai court on July 27.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Himansh Kohli said, "The industry is a safe and open space for everyone. We have not only accepted but celebrated actors like Sunny Leone. I don't really know the real picture behind this case, but it's dreadful that Shilpa Shetty, who is so renowned, loved and respected, is being dragged into all this. I just hope the mess gets sorted for their family soon."

Regarding the presence of bold scenes in web series, he said, “I would not call them bold scenes in the first place. I think it's an expression of true reality, which is nothing less than an art piece. But, yes sometimes they are put up as the cover image of videos or shown in trailers/teasers which is a sick way of making your content stand out from others.”

On Monday, Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and issued a statement on the matter. A part of her post read, "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well."

She had also said, "A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf."