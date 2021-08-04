Gauahar Khan responds to questions about babies, work and why she doesn't live with her in-laws

Actor Gauahar Khan on Wednesday answered a few 'nosey questions' that she faces as a 'married, working female'. Taking to Instagram Reels, Gauahar shared a post in which she gave a glimpse of the questions she has to tackle.

In the video clip, Gauahar Khan dances to Hoàng Read's The Magic Bomb as the questions and her answers flash. The clip starts with the caption, "Nosey questions I get as Married/Working Female!". As the clip progresses, the first query she gets is, "When will u have a baby ??" She responds, "Whenever Allah will ! Duh!!!"

Next came, "Why don't u live with your in laws?" She responded, "My Husband and I chose what suits us !" followed by folded hands and grimace face emojis. She was then asked, "Why are you working all the time since your wedding?" Gauahar said, "I've been working last 20 years, will work till I'm 80! In sha Allah."

Gauahar's video ends with "live and let live" written in the clip. She captioned the post, "Dropped the (mic emoji) ….. #QuestionsIGetAskedAs #trend #reels Also guess my location #comment … love the backdrop."

Reacting to her post, he husband Zaid Darbar wrote, "Haha Nice one." Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25 last year after a whirlwind romance. He had first seen her at a supermarket in July last year. She, however, didn't pay him attention despite his multiple attempts to make her notice him. Recently, the couple went for their honeymoon to Moscow, Russia.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she had said, "It was a honeymoon trip as we couldn’t go anywhere post our wedding. We both had work and though we visited a few cities in India, most were work-related. So when we learnt that Russia is open for tourists and we were hoping for a holiday, so we went ahead. We took all precautions and really enjoyed ourselves. People over there weren’t taking as much care as we were (laughs). It was a lot of fun and there were so many things to do. With everything that we have been through in this year, it was perfect.”

Meanwhile, Gauahar was last seen in 14 Phere, directed by Devanshu Singh. The movie also features Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles. She was earlier seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav, headlined by actor Saif Ali Khan. Gauahar also appeared as a ‘senior’ on Bigg Boss 14, along with Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla.