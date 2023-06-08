After all work and no play, Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s birthday on vacay: I don’t like partying

Currently in London, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is getting the much needed quality time she yearned for, with husband Raj Kundra and children Viaan and Samisha. As she rings in her birthday there today, she tells us that this vacay will be a long one. She will be back in the bay to shoot for a reality show, while her family will remain in London. And after wrapping up her work commitments, Shilpa will join them again.

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra turns 48 today on June 8.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

LONDON IS MY SECOND HOME

Shilpa says the last year has been a very hectic one for her, “I worked so hard last year, with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force, Sukhee, I thought I needed a break. I ama lso filing my film KD, alongwith brand shoots. I really needed to get out. London is my second home, there is so much to do here with the kids. I just wait to do normal things and not be seen, like go strawberry picking with my kids, a theme park. As I talk to you, I am out in the city, and my husband is looking after the kids. I am literally feeling rejuvenated, not being looked at or judged.”

NOT A PARTY PERSON

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kundra says she has always been a ‘homebody’, and doesn’t like to party, even on her birthday. The 47-year-old explains, “People know me. I end up going to parties because being in the industry, I have so many friends, toh parties mein mooh dikhana padhta hai. I literally unwind with my kids, reading them a story, I have my dinner by seven. That’s me. I don’t want to have a party, I have no plans. My family might have some plans for my birthday, nothing more than that. It’s going to be a simple celebration.”

BIRTHDAY MEMORIES

The best one, the actor shares, was her 40th. “It was a surprise party thrown by my husband in Montenegro. He had called 40 of my friends. When he flew me in, I had no clue! All my loved ones were there, but I thought I had left my son at home, I felt guilty as a mother. But by the time I reached the resort, he was already there with my in-laws and parents! My father was also alive then. It was such a beautiful celebration. I didn’t want to celebrate without my family,” she says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON