Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Shamita, Raqesh celebrate Valentine's Day Gehraiyaan style with trip to Alibaug, yacht ride

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra celebrated Valentine's Day with a ‘triple date’ in Alibaug. They jetted off to the holiday spot with Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty and her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat. Shilpa's friend Akanksha Malhotra also joined in with her husband Rohit Aggarwal.

Shilpa took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures and videos from the trip. One video showed her walking hand in hand with Raj. "My Valentine… every day. Love and Faith keep us going," she wrote with the post. She wore a bright red dress while he wore a white shirt and blue pants. She also shared a picture with Shamita and Akanksha, as the three posed next to a chocolate cake. Shamita wore a white dress while Akanksha was seen in a red and white outfit.

Raqesh also shared a video in which he was seen sharing a romantic moment with Shamita. They were talking to each other on a boat with the sea behind them. Shamita shared a video in which she got spun around by Raqesh. Shamita and Shilpa also fed the seagulls from their boat.

Shilpa and Raj have been married for 12 years. They also have two kids--son Viaan and daughter Samisha. Raj was recently caught up in a controversy over his alleged connection to a pornography case. He was arrested and spent more than a month in jail.

Shamita and Raqesh met on Bigg Boss OTT last year. The two struck a romance on the show and continued to date even after leaving the show. He visited her on Bigg Boss 15 as well.

Talking to ETimes recently, Shamita said, “I was away from Raqesh for such a long time in that house that I would sometimes think that is he still my boyfriend? I would think 3/4 months is such a long time and a lot of things change. That’s the reason I would often ask everyone is Raqesh still my boyfriend or has he moved on because I really had no idea.”

“He had no access to me except the television screen. But the bond was strong enough to have both of us feel the same way. When I came out of the house, he waited for me and we would like to get to know each other well. I met him on a game show and that world is totally different. I want to know him in the outer world and hopefully, there’s a positive future for both of us together,” she said.

