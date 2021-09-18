Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty's message on 'bad decisions' and 'new ending' amid Raj Kundra controversy
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty's message on 'bad decisions' and 'new ending' amid Raj Kundra controversy

Shilpa Shetty shared a message about 'bad decisions' and 'brand new ending'. This comes amid the porn racket controversy surrounding her husband Raj Kundra.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON SEP 18, 2021 11:42 AM IST
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been married for several years.(PTI)

Actor Shilpa Shetty shared an excerpt from a book on Saturday that spoke about 'bad decisions' and ‘brand new ending’. This comes amid the ongoing porn racket controversy surrounding her husband, businessman Raj Kundra.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Shilpa shared a picture from a book that included a quote by Carl Bard. The quote read, "Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending."

The chapter that Shilpa Shetty shared, is titled 'New endings'. The excerpt read, "We can spend a lot of time analyzing the bad decisions we've made, the mistakes we've made, the friends we've hurt. If only we'd been smart-er, more patient, or just nicer. We can't change the past, no matter how much we analyze it."

Shilpa shared a picture from a book.
It continued, "But we can move forward in new ways, making better decisions, avoiding the old mistakes, and being nicer to those around us. We have countless opportunities to reinvent or reorient ourselves. I don't have to be defined by things I've done in the past. I can make the future what I want it to be." Shilpa didn't caption it but dropped a red heart sticker with the post.

The post comes after Shilpa took a trip to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu's Katra. On Instagram, she had shared glimpses of her journey to the shrine. She rode a horse to reach the shrine and as her friend chanted 'Jai mata di', she had responded with 'jai' and ‘Jaesi mata ki iccha (Whatever God wishes)’.

Her Vaishno Devi pilgrimage came at the same time the Mumbai Police crime branch filed a supplementary chargesheet against Raj in the pornography case. Police arrested Raj on July 19, along with 11 other people, on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Shilpa in her statement to the Mumbai Police was quoted as saying by The Indian Express, "Raj Kundra started Viaan Industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons. I am not aware about the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Raj Kundra was up to."

Meanwhile, after taking a break following Raj's arrest Shilpa returned as one of the judges of the reality show Super Dancer 4, alongside Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur. Fans saw her last in Hungama 2 along with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan, and Pranitha Subhash.

