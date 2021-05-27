Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan imagines her as Hela from Thor Ragnarok, copies her dance steps in new video
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan imagines her as Hela from Thor Ragnarok, copies her dance steps in new video

Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan Raj Kundra is in awe of her and the way she supported the whole family after they all tested positive for Covid-19.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Viaan Raj Kundra imagined his mother Shilpa Shetty as Hela from Thor Ragnarok.

Actor Shilpa Shetty's son is grateful for what she has been doing for the family. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to share a video made by Viaan, in which he imagined her as Hela from Thor Ragnarok.

Putting Shilpa's face over Cate Blanchett's with an app that uses deep-fake technology, he pitted her against coronavirus, represented by Chris Hemsworth's Thor. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "Viaan put a smile on my face with this video he made, describing how mumma handled COVID-19 All NEGATIVE... Still being positive hoping for a better Covid-free future for all."

Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra also shared a video in which Viaan was seen matching steps with his mother but from afar. As Shilpa shot for a video, dancing in front of a green screen, Viaan watched her from a distance and tried to copy her steps. "Behind the scenes LITERALLY!! #throwback set masti Like Mother Like Son," Raj wrote with the post.

Viaan recently turned nine and his parents got him a new puppy as a gift. Sharing a video of how they surprised him, Shilpa wrote, "Introducing TRUFFLE our new family member. Viaan's been begging for another pet. and I promised him ,would get him one when he’d turn 10 and can look after it. He’s earned it a year earlier , been such a good boy. Happy birthday my darling."

Shilpa and Raj got married on November 22, 2009. apart from Viaan, they also have a one year old daughter named Samisha. She was born via surrogacy last year.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap undergoes angioplasty after complaining of discomfort

On Brother's Day, Shilpa had shared a video of Samisha and Viaan as they spent some time together in the garden and enjoyed coconut water. "Having a younger sibling somehow makes the older one responsible, protective, mature, and even territorial (I would know!) I’ve had Rakhi brothers much later in life, but Samisha is lucky to have a real one. To see these visuals just makes my heart melt Priceless!! Happy Brother’s Day," she wrote with her post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shilpa shetty viaan raj kundra

Related Stories

bollywood

Shilpa Shetty laughs as son Viaan offers baby sister Samisha a drop of coconut water in cute video

PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 01:07 PM IST
tv

Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty have a Dhadkan reunion on Super Dancer 4, watch

UPDATED ON MAY 25, 2021 03:24 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Grandparents play beer pong, hit perfect shots. Video is going viral

Super Blood Moon pictures go viral, leave netizens mesmerised

Girl's surprises neighbour with birthday cake, melts netizens' hearts

Human receives hug delivery from kitty while working. Clip may melt your heart
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Cyclone Yaas
Horoscope Today
Sushil Kumar
Black fungus
WhatsApp
Rakhi Sawant
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP