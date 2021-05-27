Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anurag Kashyap undergoes angioplasty after complaining of discomfort
Anurag Kashyap has been advised to rest before joining back work.
Anurag Kashyap undergoes angioplasty after complaining of discomfort

  • Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap underwent a surgery last week and is now recovering. He had complained of discomfort and was immediately admitted to hospital.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 11:16 AM IST

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap reportedly underwent angioplasty last week. He complained of discomfort and was admitted to the hospital right away.

Anurag has been largely missing from Instagram since March, which was when he wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Dobaara, with Taapsee Pannu. On Twitter, he has been sharing people's request from Covid-19 supplies.

As per a report in Mid-Day, the director suffered mild chest pain and decided to seek medical help for it. He was 'immediately admitted for surgery' and a few blockages were removed from his heart. The operation was done at a hospital in Andheri and he has been advised to rest for a week. The filmmaker's spokesperson also confirmed it to the daily. "Yes, he underwent an angioplasty. He is now recuperating," they said.

Anurag's Dobaara stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead. The film's shoot was interrupted earlier this year when Anurag and Taapsee's houses came under IT raids. Soon after, they took to their social media handles and shared BTS stills from the sets, announcing that they have resumed the movie's shoot. He wrote, "And we restart #DoBaaraa... with all our love to all the haters..."

They resumed shoot almost three days after the Income Tax Department on March 3 began raiding entities connected to Taapsee and Anurag as well as his partners in the production house Phantom Films including film producer Vikas Bahl. Raids were carried out across 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune. Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed were also covered.

Also read: Masaba Gupta says Neena Gupta didn't have 10000 for her C-section birth, shares excerpt from book

Dobaaraa marks the duo's third collaboration after 2018's hit Manmarziyaan and biographical drama Saand Ki Aankh, which had Anurag on board as a producer. The movie will be produced by Cult Movies - a division under Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Sunir Kheterpal's ATHENA and Gaurav Bose's The Vermillion World Production.

