Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah reunites with her mom after 10 months, gives peek into her bedroom

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, has returned to her Mumbai home after 10 months, and reunited with her mother, Aarti Bajaj. The 20-year-old documented her journey back home, from the US, in a new YouTube vlog.

Aaliyah is a student in the US. In the new video, she revealed she was heading home for a month. While packing her bags, she said that she had a package for Khushi Kapoor, which she had previously shipped to her but was returned. Ahead of her flight, Aaliyah revealed she stayed over at Anurag's best friend's house.

As she landed and made her way home, she was welcomed by her mother with hugs and kisses. She shared a glimpse of her bedroom, which featured a number of photo frames, a bookshelf, and handbags.

While she appeared to be happy to have returned home, her mother was concerned about her weight. When asked the reason behind her weight loss, Aaliyah said, "Because I was depressed." Her mother replied, "Now I am going to fatten you like a bakra (goat)." She proceeded to serve Aaliyah dinner.

In the past few months, Aaliyah has opened up about her mental health. She earlier revealed that after she tested positive for Covid-19, in November 2020, her mental health 'deteriorated.' Last month, in a vlog, Aaliyah said that she had an 'episode' in December and was hospitalised for severe panic attacks. Her parents flew down to the US to be by her side, after which she felt better.

However, in April, she had a severe anxiety attack. "Suddenly, my body became numb, completely numb. My heart started beating really fast. I started sweating. My body started violently trembling. Literally, I was like, ‘I am dying’. It felt like this was it for me and I was going to die," she said. Calling it the 'scariest day and night' of her life, she said, "I felt so much anxiety, for no reason. Like, nothing triggered it,” she said. “After that Sunday night, for the last 10 days, I have felt constant anxiety. Even right now. My heart rate was super high. I couldn’t breathe. My chest was hurting throughout.”

