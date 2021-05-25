Home / Entertainment / Tv / Aditya Narayan apologises for Alibaug comment on Indian Idol, asks to be forgiven as a 'brother'
Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan in a screenshot from his apology video.
Aditya Narayan apologises for Alibaug comment on Indian Idol, asks to be forgiven as a 'brother'

  • Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan has apologised for a comment he made on the show that was perceived as an insult towards the people of Alibaug.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 12:50 PM IST

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan has apologised for unintentionally hurting the sentiments of people from Alibaug, whom he seemingly slighted in a recent episode of the reality show. Aditya took to Instagram on Tuesday and issued both a written and a video apology.

His statement comes after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chitrapat Sena chief Ameya Khopkar accused him of making the disparaging remark, and demanded a retraction. "If we, people of Alibaug, get upset, they don’t know what we can do, we won’t let the show take place. With this comment they have insulted us," he had reportedly said in Marathi.

Aditya wrote in his apology, "With a humble heart and folded hands I want to apologise to the people of Alibaug and everyone who has been hurt by my sentence on a recent episode of Indian Idol that I’m currently hosting. The intention was never to hurt anyone. I have immense love and respect for Alibaug. My own sentiments are connected with the place, it’s people and this soil.”

Aditya Narayan's written apology.

In an accompanying video message, he said in Hindi, "Namaste, I apologise with folded hands to my brothers from Alibaug, whom I have unintentionally hurt with my comments. I hope that you forgive me, and consider this a mistake by your brother."

Also read: Udit Narayan on Indian Idol 12 row: 'Aditya is childish, Amit Kumar shouldn't have said such things'

A similar situation unfolded on Bigg Boss 14 last year, when comments made by contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of singer Kumar Sanu, were highlighted by some as potentially problematic. Jaan had told co-contestant Nikki Tamboli that if she wished to speak with him, she should do so only in Hindi, and not in Marathi.

