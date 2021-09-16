Shilpa Shetty says she 'wasn't aware of what Raj Kundra was up to' in porn racket case: 'I was too busy with my work'

Actor Shilpa Shetty has said in her statement to the Mumbai Police that she wasn't aware of what her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, was up to. Shilpa also said that she was too busy with her 'own work'. She is listed as one of the 43 witnesses in the 1500-page supplementary chargesheet filed by Mumbai Police in the porn racket case.

Raj Kundra is one of the accused in the ongoing pornography case. The Mumbai Police's crime branch has filed the chargesheet against Raj and the IT head of his company Viaan industries, Ryan Thorpe. Raj was arrested on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

“Raj Kundra started Viaan Industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons. I am not aware about the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Raj Kundra was up to," The Indian Express quoted Shilpa as having said to the police.

According to the Mumbai Police, Hotshots and Bollyfame were a few of the applications through which alleged pornographic content was uploaded online. As per the report, the police in the chargesheet said that Raj used the Viaan Industries Mumbai office for the day-to-day operations of the alleged porn racket.

Amid the ongoing case, Shilpa visited Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra. Many pictures and videos of her at the shrine have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Soon after arrival, she undertook the journey to the shrine on a horse, accompanied by police personnel. According to news agency PTI, she chanted 'Jai Mata di' during the journey. Talking to reporters, she also said, "I am very happy to be here. It was due to the goddesses' call that I came all the way to pay obeisance to her."

Meanwhile, Shilpa is currently judging the reality show Super Dancer 4, alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. She was last seen in Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash.