Shilpa Shetty visits Vaishno Devi as chargesheet is filed against husband Raj Kundra. See pics

Actor Shilpa Shetty made a pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, on the same day that the Mumbai Police's crime branch filed a supplementary chargesheet against her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, in a pornography case.

Shilpa Shetty arrived at Katra, the base camp of the cave shrine on Wednesday, police officials told news agency PTI. Soon after arrival, Shilpa, accompanied by police personnel, undertook the journey to the shrine on a horse, they said. She chanted 'Jai Mata di' during the journey. Talking to reporters, she said, “I am very happy to be here. It was due to the goddesses' call that I came all the way to pay obeisance to her.”

Jammu & Kashmir: Actor Shilpa Shetty visited Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra, yesterday pic.twitter.com/imYSyvKJy1 — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2021

Shilpa took some time off work in the immediate aftermath of her husband's arrest in July. She returned as one of the judges on the reality show Super Dancer some weeks later. She also appeared in a supporting role in Hungama 2, her first film in over a decade.

In her sole statement on the matter, she had said that ‘the past few days have been challenging’ and that she would prefer to not publicly comment on the case. She asked the public to ‘refrain from commenting on half-baked information’ and requested everybody to respect her family's ‘right to privacy’. “We don’t deserve a media trial,” she wrote, signing off.

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet in a pornographic content case naming Raj Kundra. The nearly 1,500-page chargesheet against Raj Kundra, 45, and his associate Ryan Thorpe was filed before a magistrate court by the Mumbai crime branch. They have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to sexual harassment and cheating, among others, as well provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The crime branch, had in April this year, filed the first chargesheet in the case against nine persons. Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe were arrested by the Mumbai crime branch on July 19 and both are presently in jail under judicial custody. The case against Raj is related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

(With agency inputs)