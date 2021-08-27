Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty admits to making 'a mistake' in cryptic new post, but says 'it's okay'. Read here
Shilpa Shetty has been posting book excerpts on social media.
By HT Entertainment Desk
AUG 27, 2021

Actor Shilpa Shetty admitted to making a mistake, in a cryptic social media note that she shared on Thursday. Shilpa has been communicating via book excerpts recently, amid an ongoing controversy that her family is involved in. Shilpa's husband, businessman Raj Kundra, is under the scanner for his alleged connection to a pornography racket, and was recently remanded in judicial custody for several days.

The excerpt posted by Shilpa Shetty on Instagram Stories appears to be from the same book that inspired her to share a couple of other pictures from it. It begins with a quote by Sophia Loren, which reads, "Mistakes are part of the dues one pays for a full life."

The excerpt reads, "We can't make our lives interesting without making a few mistakes here and there. We hope that they won't be dangerous mistakes or mistakes that hurt other people. But there will be mistakes. We can see our mistakes as things we'd like to forget or as our most interesting, challenging and stimulating experiences. Not because of the mistakes themselves but because of what we learned from them."

A screengrab of Shilpa Shetty's note.

The note concluded, "I'm going to make mistakes, I will forgive myself and learn from them." Shilpa added a sticker that read, "Made a mistake but it's okay." It was unclear what mistake Shilpa was referring to.

Previously, Shilpa shared a book excerpt that highlighted the importance of not pausing due to adversities, and continuing to live fully even if 'life becomes stressful'. "Live every moment," her sticker read.

Shilpa Shetty recently returned as one of the judges on the dance reality show Super Dancer 4, after having taken some time off in the aftermath of Raj's arrest. In her sole statement on the matter, she admitted that the phase has been 'challenging' and said that she will 'refrain' from further commenting on the matter.

