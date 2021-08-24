Shilpa Shetty shares message on faith amid Raj Kundra controversy: 'It involves a leap of imagination'

Actor Shilpa Shetty has shared an excerpt from a book that speaks on faith, even as her husband Raj Kundra is under arrest in a pornography case. Taking to Instagram late on Monday night, Shilpa shared a picture of a book that at first spoke about a quote by Bertrand Russell. It read, "What we need is not the will to believe, but the wish to find out."

The excerpt shared by Shilpa Shetty read, "Faith involves a leap of imagination. Real faith also involves a searching, a desire to find answers to life's most difficult questions. We may have faith that follows the teachings of an organised religion, or we may have faith we have acquired through our own experiences and study. In either case, we do not betray our faith when we continue to search for meaning. Rather, we deepen and strengthen it."

It added, "My faith sustains me--and leads me on a continuous search for more knowledge."

Earlier on Monday, Shilpa had shared a yoga video on Instagram, performing several asanas. Sharing the video, she wrote a long note, a part of which read, "Be your own warrior; strong enough to effect and defend positive change in your life."

Meanwhile, Shilpa recently made her comeback as a judge to the dance reality show Super Dancer 4. She had taken a break from the show after the arrest of Raj Kundra.

Last week, she had also shared pictures from a photoshoot for the dance reality show. She had captioned it, "There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise."

Earlier this month, Shilpa issued her first statement in reaction to Raj's arrest. A part of it read, "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. My stand… I have not commented yet and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf."

Raj was arrested on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.