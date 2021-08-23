Shamita Shetty gets emotional at Shilpa Shetty's video message: 'Big Brother or Bigg Boss just fall into our lives'

Shamita Shetty was shown a video message from her sister, actor Shilpa Shetty on Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss OTT. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Shilpa sent her love to Shamita, who is a contestant on the reality show this season.

In her message, Shilpa talked about how she, too, was a part of Big Brother UK. "Big Brother ya Bigg Boss tapak hi jaate hain humari zindagi mein. Pata nahi kya rishta hai. But tum jaanti ho ki waqt padne par hum khud hi ek doorse ke bhai behen ban hi jaate hain. Toh mere bhai, apna khayal rakhna, strong rehna. Kyuki agar tum strong ho toh main strong hu, mummy strong hain (Big Brother and Bigg Boss just fall into our lives. Don't know what this relationship is. But you know how we play a brother's role in each others' lives when the need arises. So my brother, take care yourself. Because if you are strong then I am strong and our mother is strong). Mummy is good, we are all missing you. Sending you lots of love and aise hi khelte rehna," she said.

Shamita was seen tearing up at Shilpa's message and someone patted her on her back for support. In an earlier episode, Shamita had spoken about Shilpa and how it has not been easy on her to live under her shadow. A report in News18 quoted her saying: “I have had a very difficult journey of 20-25 years in the industry, I am more confident as a person now. People know me as Shamita ‘Shetty’, Shilpa’s sister. It’s a protective shadow, I am lucky to have that, but people don’t know the real me."

She had also said that she had second thoughts about joining the show at a time after Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra was arrested for alleged connection with a porn racket. "Phir itna kuch ho gaya aur maine definitely socha ki shayad iss waqt Bigg Boss ke ghar ke andar jaana sahi nahi hoga but commitment kar di thi maine aur ek baar jo maine commitment karti hoon toh main khud ki bhi nahi sunti (But then so much happened that I definitely thought that maybe this is not the right time to go inside the Bigg Boss house but I had already committed to the show and once I make a commitment, nothing can stop me from honouring it),” she had said at the show's launch.