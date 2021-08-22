Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty cries, says there's a 'class divide' in the show because she comes 'from a certain family'

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Shamita Shetty cried after an argument with Nishant Bhat, and said that the family she comes from isn't working in her favour on the show. Shamita is the sister of actor Shilpa Shetty.

In a couple of clips shared by Voot on social media, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat were performing a task, when she and Nishant Bhat began arguing with each other. Shamita called Nishant a 'snake' and repeatedly asked, "You want to make people happy?" Shamita had previously said on the show that Nishant had once 'crossed the line' with her.

Later, she broke down while performing the task, and opened up to Raqesh about what she was feeling. "You want me to be friends with people like that? You told me not to fight with anyone, because it's difficult for you. I'm keeping my mouth shut. I can't do this anymore... I'm just saying, there are certain things now that I'm going to do for myself. I thought about you. You wanted me to be friends with Nishant, you wanted me to be friends with Divya (Agarwal). I can't do this anymore."

She continued, "The problem is there is a class-divide here. Because I'm an actress, because I come from a certain family. I am the one who is classy, I am the one who is this and that. I'm talking about the world giving me a chance, people in the house don't give me a chance."

Shamita arrived in the Bigg Boss OTT house at a turbulent time for her family. Her brother-in-law, Raj Kundra, is embroiled in a pornography racket, and was remanded in judicial custody for several days. Her sister Shilpa only recently returned to work, after taking some days off.

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty breaks down in tears, fans say ‘stay strong’. Watch

Shamita admitted to having second thoughts about joining the show, and said on the premiere episode, "So much happened that I definitely thought that maybe this is not the right time to go inside the Bigg Boss house but I had already committed to the show and once I make a commitment, nothing can stop me from honouring it."