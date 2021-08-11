Shamita Shetty says Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant Nishant Bhat 'crossed the line' with her once, 'did wrong'

Shamita Shetty, who is a participant on Bigg Boss OTT while her family witnesses a particularly difficult phase on the outside, has said that her co-contestant, choreographer Nishant Bhat, once 'crossed the line' with her.

She made the revelation to co-contestant Divya Agarwal, and said that after the incident, she chose to maintain her distance from Nishant. Shamita Shetty didn't give exact details of what had actually happened between them.

She said on the show, as quoted by a leading daily, "I don’t want to mention what incident it was but he once crossed the line with me and I didn’t like it. I told him sternly that he did wrong and he didn't speak to me after that. I just thought I should keep a distance from him because I don’t want to be reminded of that. At the stage also when I saw him I just reacted that I know him.”

Shamita, the sister of actor Shilpa Shetty, admitted to having second thoughts about joining Bigg Boss OTT at a time when her family is under the scanner. Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra is embroiled in a pornography scandal. At the Bigg Boss OTT premiere, Shamita said, “Waqt achcha ho, bura ho, jab hum saans lena nahi chhodte toh hum kaam kyun chhode? And honestly, Bigg Boss ka offer mujhe bohot time pehle aaya tha aur maine commitment kar di thi uss waqt (Whether in good times or bad times, when we don’t stop breathing, so why should we stop working? And honestly, I committed to Bigg Boss long ago, when I was approached).”

“Phir itna kuch ho gaya aur maine definitely socha ki shayad iss waqt Bigg Boss ke ghar ke andar jaana sahi nahi hoga but commitment kar di thi maine aur ek baar jo maine commitment karti hoon toh main khud ki bhi nahi sunti (But then so much happened that I definitely thought that maybe this is not the right time to go inside the Bigg Boss house but I had already committed to the show and once I make a commitment, nothing can stop me from honouring it),” she continued.

Also read: Shamita Shetty says she had second thoughts about joining Bigg Boss OTT after Raj Kundra’s arrest. Watch

Bigg Boss OTT is a spinoff to the controversial reality show. It's hosted by Karan Johar, while the main show is hosted by Salman Khan.