Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty fights with Pratik Sehajpal, he calls Divya Agarwal ‘fake’. Watch

Bigg Boss OTT started on a rather eventful note, with Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal clashing with each other on the very first day. In a video shared online, she is seen fighting with him over food. While their comments were indecipherable due to the shouting, she told him at one point, “You are not very well-behaved.”





Pratik also got into an argument with Divya Agarwal. He declared that until duties were assigned, he would do his own chores himself. However, she felt that him using up ‘extra ration’ to cook separately for himself would ‘cost everyone’.

Divya then shouted at Pratik for hogging the gas stove and told him that he should make rotis for everyone. He refused, saying that no one owns Bigg Boss. She then claimed that he gained popularity because of her and her boyfriend Varun Sood.

“Really? Kya popularity mili (What popularity did I get)? Are you crack or what?” Pratik shouted. Divya asked him to lower his voice. “Nahi karna mujhe pyaar se baat. Tumhara pyaar nahi chahiye mujhe, maine bohot pyaar dekh liya, fake hai saara pyaar (I don’t want to talk politely. I don’t want your love, I have seen it, it’s all fake). You are fake,” he said. He also called her a ‘bloody fool’.





Pratik locked horns with Shamita at the Bigg Boss OTT premiere as well. He objected when she said that she likes K-pop and K-dramas. “You just said I have a Korean vibe and now are you trying to cover up by saying that you love Korean music and dramas?” he asked. When she said that he was thinking too much, he refused to drop the issue.

Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar, is a six-week series that will air on Voot before the televised version of the show, Bigg Boss 15.