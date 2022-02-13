Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, mom Sunanda travel to Alibaug amid court summons, Raqesh Bapat joins the fam. Watch

Shilpa Shetty along with her children, Shamita Shetty, Sunanda Shetty, and Raqesh Bapat went for a vacation to Alibaug on Sunday. Their travel comes ahead of Valentine's Day.
Shilpa Shetty, Sunanda Shetty, Shamita Shetty, and Raqesh Bapat at Gateway Of India.
Published on Feb 13, 2022 02:30 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Shilpa Shetty, her sister-actor Shamita Shetty along with their mother Sunanda Shetty on Sunday travelled to Alibaug amid Mumbai court summons. Shamita's boyfriend-actor Raqesh Bapat also accompanied the trio, ahead of Valentine's Day.

In several pictures and videos, that emerged online, Shilpa's children--Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra--were also seen with her. However, Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra was not seen with them.

For the trip, Shilpa Shetty was seen wearing a white T-shirt with light brown trousers, matching sneakers and carrying a Fendi bag. She also opted for a black face mask and dark sunglasses. Shamita Shetty opted for a blue and pink outfit with white sneakers, while Sunanda wore pink ethnic wear. Raqesh sported a T-shirt under a jacket, denim pants and sneakers. Both of them wore sunglasses.

Shilpa Shetty was seen wearing a white T-shirt with light brown coloured trousers, matching sneakers.
Shamita Shetty opted for a blue and pink outfit with white sneakers.
In videos, shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Shilpa smiled and posed for the camera. Shamita and Raqesh were seen holding hands as they walked towards the ferry at Gateway Of India. The couple also posed for pictures and Shamita was seen fixing Raqesh's jacket. At one point, Raqesh was seen running towards Sunanda and holding her hands as she walked towards a boat.

This comes amid the Andheri court's summons to Shilpa, Shamita and Sunanda for non-repayment of 21 lakhs loan by them, as alleged by a businessman. The summons were issued on Friday after businessman Parhad Amra filed a complaint at Juhu police station, as per news agency ANI. The court has ordered all three to appear before it on February 28.

According to the complaint, Shilpa, Shamita and Sunanda failed to repay the loan, which was allegedly taken by Shilpa and Shamita's father, Surendra Shetty. Amra, an automobile agency owner, alleged that Surendra Shetty had borrowed the sum in 2015 and was supposed to be repaid by January 2017 but all three are refusing to repay the loan.

