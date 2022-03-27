Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty shower mom with hugs and kisses; Bipasha Basu says: 'We do the same to our mom'. Watch

Actor Shamita Shetty recently shared a video as she and her sister, actor Shilpa Shetty kissed and hugged their mother Sunanda Shetty. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Shamita shared a video in which the sisters are seen cuddling with Sunanda at home. (Also Read | Raqesh Bapat on his bond with Shamita Shetty: Would not name it relationship; She is a dear friend)

As the video started, Shamita Shetty was seen hugging her mother who lay on the bed. On the other side was Shilpa Shetty who kissed her. As the sisters showered their mom with kisses, she was also seen hugging and kissing them back.

In the video, Shamita is seen jumping out of bed realising that it was being recorded. She told the person holding the camera, "Aaah you can't film this." After trying to take away the phone, she ran towards her mother. Shilpa was seen getting out of bed after giving her mother another hug.

In the video, Shamita wore a black and white jumpsuit. Shilpa wore a beige coloured blazer, top and white pants. Sunanda opted for red ethnic wear with a large bindi on her forehead. The title song of Kya Kehna (2000) played in the background.

Sharing the clip, Shamita captioned it, "Some moments are just priceless (red heart emojis)....#videooftheday #postoftheday #familytime #mom #munkitunki #lovealways." Reacting to the post, Shilpa wrote, "(black heart and nazar amulet emojis) Missinnnnnggg you both soooo much (halo and hug emojis)."

Actor Bipasha Basu commented, "We do the same to our mom, soooo cute." Actor Rakhi Sawant dropped laughing and raised hands emojis. Neha Bhasin wrote, "Awwwww @sunandashetty10 one from me too."

Shamita is the younger sister of Shilpa. She was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15. Though, she didn't win the show she was showered with love by her fans. On the show, she fell in love with actor Raqesh Bapat. They have been spending time together and also celebrated Holi and went out for dinners. The duo was also spotted together at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2022 ceremony

Shilpa is currently shooting for her film Sukhee. The film is helmed by Sonal Joshi, who has earlier served as an assistant director on films like Dhoom 3 and Jab Harry Met Sejal among others.

