Shilpa Shetty reveals Raj Kundra ‘forced’ her to sign Sukhee: ‘If a man can think that way for a woman-oriented film…’

Shilpa Shetty is gearing up for the release of her next, Sukhee. At the trailer launch event of the film on Wednesday, she revealed that she had initially turned down the role, until it was her husband Raj Kundra who insisted her to reconsider. (Also read: Sukhee trailer: Shilpa Shetty plays a homemaker on holiday, curses to her heart's content. Watch)

What Shilpa said

Shilpa Shetty at the trailer launch of Sukhee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the trailer launch of the film on Wednesday, Shilpa said, “Something had happened because of which I had decided that I won’t be able to do the film. I wasn’t in that state of mind. So I told them that perhaps right now, I’m not in that mind space so they should cast someone else. I even suggested two-three names of other actors who could be cast. I won’t name them of course. Vikram (Malhotra, producer) called me and said that whenever I was ready, they would take the film on floors. He adjusted everything and waited for eight months.”

She further added how husband Raj Kundra forced her to reconsider her opinion, and said, “Raj read the script when I wasn’t home. I had told him that it’s a beautiful film, but I’m not ready for it. When I returned, he told me, ‘Are you crazy? You have to do this film! He convinced me to take up the film. He forced me to do it and told me there’s a ‘Sukhee’ in all of us. If a man can think that way for a woman-oriented film…”

About Sukhee

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trailer of Sukhee gave a glimpse of the character played by Shilpa, who is a disgruntled homemaker. She is caught up in her mundane routine of taking care of her working husband, attending to his sick father, and also staying present for her school-going son. When she receives an online invite to go to her school reunion, her husband doesn't want her to visit Delhi for what he calls to be nothing more than 'aiyashi.' So, Sukhee takes it on herself to go without informing her husband, leaving him to struggle in the kitchen.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “The film is a light-hearted, slice-of-life story of Sukhpreet ‘Sukhee’ Kalra, a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife who goes to Delhi to attend her school reunion. Sukhee relives the 17-year-old version of herself whilst going through a plethora of experiences in a span of just seven days, coming out rekindled, reborn and making the most difficult transition in her life – from being a wife and a mother to being a woman again. In every woman, there is a Bedhadak, Besharam, Beparwah, and Sukhee hidden and this film invites you to reconnect with yourself.” Directed by Sonal Joshi, Sukhee also stars Chaitanya Chaudhary, Kiran Kumar and Kusha Kapila. It is set to release on September 22.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON