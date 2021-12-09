Shilpa Shetty wears mismatched shoes, fan calls her ‘lady Ranveer Singh’. See photo

Shilpa Shetty took off for Riyadh on Wednesday night. She is a part of the Da-bangg tour, headlined by Salman Khan, and also featuring Aayush Sharma, Prabhudeva, Guru Randhawa and others. As she posed for the paparazzi at the Kalina airport, her statement shoes grabbed everyone’s attention.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Shilpa’s outfit - a black leather jacket on top of a white T-shirt and black treggings - was simple enough, she added a dash of quirk with her choice of footwear. She wore different coloured sneakers on each foot. She completed her look with a large orange handbag and an evil-eye necklace.

Fans reacted to Shilpa’s look, with one calling her ‘lady Ranveer Singh’. Ranveer is known for his eccentric outfits. “Kaunse mandir ke bahar se churaye hai (Outside which temple did you steal these shoes)?” another joked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the day, Shilpa shared a video of the line-up of stars at the Da-Bangg tour and wrote on Instagram, “Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded is coming to Riyadh with a bang on 10th Dec 2021! Are you ready for the biggest event of the year?”

Shilpa made her acting comeback after more than a decade with Priyadarshan’s comedy Hungama 2, which came out on Disney+ Hotstar earlier this year. The film also starred Meezaan, Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Ashutosh Rana. She will also be seen in Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma, alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Also see | Shilpa Shetty asks Kirron Kher to adopt her, gives Sikandar Kher a message: ‘I am taking the jewellery’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Shilpa has joined the judges’ panel of India’s Got Talent. She will be seen judging the reality show alongside Kirron Kher and Badshah. She has been sharing behind-the-scenes videos from the sets.

Shilpa has also been supporting her sister Shamita Shetty, who is currently seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 15. Last month, Shilpa wrote a long note, defending Shamita against allegations of being ‘arrogant’ and ‘privileged’.