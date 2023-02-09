Shiv Shastri Balboa song Dil Dariya: Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta get drunk and dance with Nargis Fakhri, Sharib Hashmi

The first song from Shiv Shastri Balboa titled Dil Dariya is out and shows us a glimpse of all the fun Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta have as they spend time in a new city, Pennsylvania. They are joined by Nargis Fakhri and Sharib Hashmi as they go on to take a ride in a hot air balloon, try their hand at bowling, have drinks and dance their hearts out wearing neon necklaces in a disco. Also read: Shiv Shastri Balboa trailer

Sharing the song on social media, Anupam wrote in Hindi, “Dil Dariya, here's the first song from our film Shiv Shastri Balboa. It has arrived a bit late in the market but it will tug at your heartstrings. Watch and hum.”

The song opens with Neena Gupta and Anupam offering all their savings to take a trip to a new city. They get a shared accommodation, go for grocery shopping, try washing clothes in a washing machine and enjoy home cooked food. They then join Sharib Hashmi and Nargis Fakhri for some fun. Anupam also assures Neena that he isn't going out of length to help her reach India but is doing everything for himself.

Directed by Ajayan Venugopalan, Shiv Shastri Balboa also stars Jugal Hansraj as Anupam Kher's son. It is set to hit the theatres on February 10. The plot of the film revolves around Anupam's Shiv Shastri, a retiree from India and a big fan of the movie Rocky. He moves to the USA and ends up on an unexpected road trip with Neena's character through the American heartland which teaches that it's never too late to reinvent yourself.

Anupam recently spoke about the pressure regarding the fate of their films coming out this year. Speaking to ANI, he said, "I think I can speak for both of us. We're not that type of actors who became an actor by mistake or chance. We have spent our life on this, we have gone to training school. Yes, we want films to work so we get opportunities to work in more films like this. However, even if it doesn't happen work, life doesn't stop, we will work even harder."

He further added, "In theatre, we have a trust exercise for which we put a cloth on an actor's eyes and then they are pushed. The actor trusts his co-actors that they will catch him. So, it's the same here. I have the trust that whatever I will do in response to that I will also get the same talent and sincerity. So, I feel this with Neena and I hope she also feels the same."

