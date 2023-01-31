Shiv Shastri Balboa trailer: Anupam Kher will do anything to help Neena Gupta get to India. Watch

Actor Anupam Kher unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film Shiv Shastri Balboa, taking to his YouTube channel on Tuesday. In the over two-minute-long video, Anupam is introduced not as a boxer but as someone who trained boxers who went on to win gold medals. (Also Read | Anupam Kher rides a bike, Neena Gupta rides pillion with dog in arms in new Shiv Shastri Balboa poster)

The video showed Anupam's character Shiv Shankar Shastri aka Shiv Shastri 'Balboa' traveling to the US to meet his son Jugal Hansraj and his family. However, he gets dejected after realising that Jugal's kids have no clue about the film Rocky, which he feels is a ‘philosophy’.

Anupam then meets Neena Gupta's character who wants to travel to India as she hasn't been home in eight years. Shiv decides to help her and they take a trip during which Neena loses her passport and belongings. The duo meet a convenience store owner Sharib Hashmi and start working in a petrol pump. Anupam and Neena also enjoy some fun moments as they visit pubs and go bowling.

Things, however, take a dark turn when 'wanted' Neena is arrested. She pleads Anupam to help her. A big fan of Rocky, Anupam is next seen with a group of bikers. He also takes a road trip with Neena and the bikers. The trailer ends with Anupam visiting the Rocky Statue in Philadelphia, US. A retiree from India, the unexpected road trip teaches him that it's never too old to reinvent yourself.

Directed by Ajay Venugopalan, the film has been produced by Kishore Varieth. It is resented by UFI Motion pictures, Anupam Kher Studio & Tarun Rathi. The upcoming movie will hit the theatres on February 10. The movie stars Anupam, Neena Gupta, Jugal Hansraj, Sharib Hashmi and Nargis Fakhri.

Recently, Anupam shared the film's release date on Twitter and also unveiled the official poster of the movie. "The name of my next release film is - #ShivShastriBalboa! This is the story of an extraordinary personality of an ordinary person. It will make you laugh as well as awaken a beautiful feeling of confidence in your heart. Releasing on 10th February ONLY IN THEATRES! Jai Ho!" Anupam tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON