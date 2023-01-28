Anupam Kher rides a bike, Neena Gupta rides pillion with dog in arms in new Shiv Shastri Balboa poster

Anupam Kher has shared the new motion poster of his upcoming film, Shiv Shastri Balboa. It shows Anupam wearing a red shirt and denims paired with a black leather jacket and aviators, riding a bike. Neena Gupta is seen in red, wearing similar aviators, riding pillion while holding a dog in her hand. Also read: Anupam Kher has a body like Sylvester Stallone on Shiv Shastri Balboa poster; Akshay Kumar leaves hilarious comment

Sharing the motion poster on Instagram, Anupam wrote, "With a boxing glove in one hand & the dog in another, this duo is ready to take over the world with their spontaneous adventures. But are you ready to join them on this bumpy yet fun ride? (biker emoji)."

A fan commented on the post, “To is film ke liye body banai ja rahi thi #yearofthebody (oh so you were making body for this film).” Another wrote, “All the best, you gonna rock.”

Directed by Ajayan Venugopalan, Shiv Shastri Balboa will release in theatres on February 10. The film is billed as a “fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America”. Anupam has said the film will explore the "extraordinary personality of an ordinary person". Sharing another poster last week, the actor had mentioned that the film “will make you laugh as well as awaken a beautiful feeling of confidence in your heart”.

The film will be in English and will also feature Jugal Hansraj, Sharib Hashmi and Nargis Fakhri. It is produced by Kishore Varieth.

Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta were recently seen together in Sooraj Barjatya's film Uunchi. While Neena played Boman Irani's wife, Anupam played Boman and Amitabh Bachchan's friend in the film.

Anupam has many other projects in his kitty. He will be seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War, Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, Kangana Ranaut's Emergency and G Ashok's Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay. He has also wrapped up The Signature, co-starring Mahima Chaudhary.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON