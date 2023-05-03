Shloka Ambani's sister Diya Mehta Jatia 'adds a touch of India' to Met Gala 2023, Sagarika Ghatge loves her desi look

Apart from actor Priyanka Chopra, socialite-entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla and billionaire heiress Isha Ambani, Met Gala 2023 was also attended by Alia Bhatt, who made her debut this year. Isha's sister-in-law Shloka Mehta’s younger sister Diya Mehta Jatia was also in attendance at the star-studded event, which was held in New York on May 1 (May 2 in India). She has now shared a series of pictures from Met Gala, and spoken in detail about her India-inspired look, complete with an elaborate bejeweled hairstyle. Also read: At Met Gala 2023, Priyanka Chopra heads to after-party in red, Alia Bhatt greets fans outside venue

Shloka Ambani's sister Diya Mehta Jatia shared photos of herself from the Met Gala.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with her statement green skirt and black halter top, Diya tied up her hair in a long braid adorned with white and red stones. She also shared a close-up photo of her hair accessories. Diya is a fashion consultant, and lives between London and Mumbai, as per her Instagram bio.

Sharing details of her Met Gala look along with a bunch of pictures from the event, Diya wrote, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty (green and black heart emojis). At the Met Gala 2023, celebrating the legacy of a man who defined fashion and style as we know today. For me, fashion is all about breaking barriers and blending cultures and today seemed the perfect way to do that! I’m honored to represent my heritage on this global platform by adding a touch of India to this stunning @prabalgurung outfit. An unforgettable night of glamour, fashion, and art awaits!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Sagarika Ghatge and fashion designer showered love on her post, dropping heart eyes and heart emojis in the comments section. Prabal Gurung, the designer behind Diya's Met Gala look, also shared her photo, and wrote in his Instagram caption, "Diya Mehta Jatia⁠ wears an Atelier Prabal Gurung jade green duchesse satin sculptural draped skirt with black duchesse satin halter to the 2023 Met Gala⁠." Prabal had also dressed Alia Bhatt, and many other celebs for Met Gala 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Diya had taken to Instagram Stories to re-share a video of herself and Isha Ambani struggling to climb the stairs after walking the Met Gala red carpet. In the clip, they tried not to trip as a someone from the Met Gala team is seen trying to hold their phone, and help them out. Sharing the video, Diya had written, "Trying not to trip! But at least we had each other to hold on to." Isha, who has attended Met Gala a few times in the past, had also picked a Prabal Gurung outfit for Met Gala 2023. She wore a black saree-inspired look by the designer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.