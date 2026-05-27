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Shobhaa De slams trolls mocking Ananya Panday’s dance in Chand Mera Dil: ‘Shouldn’t you call out director'

Ananya Panday has faced trolling for her Bharatanatyam fusion dance in Chand Mera Dil. 

May 27, 2026 04:05 pm IST
By Vibha Maru
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Ananya Panday has recently become the target of trolls after her Bharatanatyam fusion dance sequence in Chand Mera Dil went viral. A section of social media users, including classical dancers, criticised her performance and dubbed it “Nepo Natyam”. While opinions on the matter remain divided, author and columnist Shobhaa De has now come to the actor’s defence. She urged trolls not to single out Ananya and instead question the filmmakers and choreographers responsible for the sequence.

Shobhaa De defends Ananya

Ananya Panday in a still from Chand Mera Dil.

Shobhaa sided with Ananya in a new Instagram video and said, "She's not a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, and if you have to call out anyone, shouldn't it be the choreographer and the director? Why target her?"

She further added, "Not just her, I feel there's an incredible amount of pressure on our young stars and even the older stars, most of whom were not trained classical dancers but were expected to perform classical dances or fusion dances or modern dances - any kind of dance that the director thought was needed for a sequence. They did it, they lip-synced, they danced, they showed expressions. Is all that easy? It's not easy at all. How many Hollywood stars do you know? How many big international stars have to do all of this and look amazing and look fabulous and look in love for the film, for whatever the performance demands?"

In Chand Mera Dil, which also stars Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Lakshya, Ananya plays the role of Chandni, the daughter of a Bharatanatyam dancer. In one of the sequences, she is seen performing a fusion of Bharatanatyam-inspired choreography with modern hip-hop instead of a traditional recital. The performance impresses Lakshya’s character Aarav in the film.

Amid the trolling barrage, Ananya’s father Chunky Panday also defended her. He told ETimes, "People assumed it was traditional Bharatanatyam and started judging it from that lens. But pure Bharatanatyam requires years and years of rigorous training. Almost 20 years of discipline and precision. It’s extremely technical and structured, almost robotic in its movements and expressions.”

 
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Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shobhaa De slams trolls mocking Ananya Panday’s dance in Chand Mera Dil: ‘Shouldn’t you call out director'
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