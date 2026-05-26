Chunky Panday defends Ananya Panday amid backlash over Bharatanatyam fusion in Chand Mera Dil: ‘People misunderstood it'

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday recently faced backlash after a clip of her performing a Bharatanatyam fusion routine in Chand Mera Dil went viral on social media. Many users criticised her dance moves, while several Bharatanatyam dancers described the performance as “catastrophic”. Now, Ananya’s father and actor Chunky Panday has defended her amid the criticism. Chunky Panday defends daughter Ananya Panday amid criticism for her dance in Chand Mera Dil.

Chunky Panday defends Ananya Panday amid criticism In an interview with ETimes, Chunky addressed the backlash surrounding Ananya’s dance sequence in Chand Mera Dil and said, “I think people completely misunderstood it. It was never meant to be pure Bharatanatyam. It was a fusion performance, the kind of experimental dance you often see college students perform at social or cultural events. People assumed it was traditional Bharatanatyam and started judging it from that lens.”

He further added, “But pure Bharatanatyam requires years and years of rigorous training, almost 20 years of discipline and precision. It’s extremely technical and structured, almost robotic in its movements and expressions. This is a fusion of futuristic, advanced dance forms with elements of traditional dance. It’s a creative blend, not a classical recital. I would request people to watch the film and understand the context before reacting.”

Why Ananya Panday is facing backlash In Chand Mera Dil, Ananya plays Chandni, the daughter of a Bharatanatyam dancer portrayed by Charu Shankar. The scene circulating online shows her character choosing to perform a fusion act, blending Bharatanatyam with hip-hop and locking, instead of presenting a traditional recital. However, many internet users felt the performance did not land the way it was intended to.

Well-known dancer and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award recipient Anita Ratnam reviewed Ananya’s performance and wrote, “Bharatanatyam is built on technique, control, tradition, geometry, musicality and emotional depth. This clip treats it like a wedding sangeet filmed during a mild earthquake.” She further criticised the choreography, adding that it appeared to bulldoze through “centuries of sophistication, training, dedication and devotion”. Several other Bharatanatyam dancers also criticised the moves on social media.

About Chand Mera Dil Helmed by Vivek Soni and backed by Dharma Productions, Chand Mera Dil is set against the backdrop of an engineering college. The film follows the story of two students, Aarav and Chandni, whose romance takes an unexpected turn when adulthood and responsibilities arrive too early in their lives.

The film opened to mixed reviews from audiences as well as critics, which also reflected in its box office performance. In five days, the film has managed to cross ₹13 crore at the box office and is struggling to maintain momentum.