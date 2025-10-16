Chunky Panday shares hilarious story on how he got his debut film after he met Pahlaj Nihalani in the bathroom

Chunky Panday and Govinda had a blast talking about their career and friendship in the latest episode of Two Much. Hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, the show began with Chunky discussing how he got into the film industry. Chunky shared a hilarious story detailing how his career started off from a bathroom, out of all places! Govinda and Chunky Panday went down memory lane on Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's show, Too Much.

What Chunky said

Chunky said he initially had to struggle for roles because he was not getting any offers, even in side parts. He began, “I wanted to become an actor, but there was no actor in my family. But yes, my maternal uncle was into character roles. But I struggled for 4-5 years for my first movie. But if I have been able to come to the film line, it is because of him [Govinda].”

Govinda says, “I left the movie so he got it!”

Met Pahlaj Nihalani in the bathroom

Chunkey added, “I happened to bump into Pahlaj Nihalani in a bathroom. My career started there! So Pahlaj did Ilzaam with him, which was a superhit. But when I met him in the bathroom, I didn't know him. There was no social media back in the day. People did not know who looked like what. So we were both in the bathroom, and my drawstring was in a knot. I wanted someone to help me open it. He helped me open it. That is when I asked him what he does for a living, and he said he was a producer and his name was Pahlaj Nihalani. I was taken aback. I introduced myself saying my name is Chunky Panday and he said what a strange name! I said yes but I want to be in films. He said next day come to my house and meet me. And the next day I bagged the role.”

Chunky made his acting debut in 1987 with the film Aag Hi Aag and gained recognition for his supporting role as Babban in Tezaab. Now, his daughter, Ananya Panday, is also an actor.

Two Much is available to watch on Prime Video.