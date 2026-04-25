Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Orry's names to be dropped from drugs case after police finds no evidence: Report

Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi have received relief in a 2022 drugs case after a recent report claimed their names are set to be dropped from the supplementary chargesheet. The two actors, along with Shraddha’s brother Siddhant Kapoor, social media personality Orhan ‘Orry’ Awatramani, and politician Zeeshan Siddiqui, were initially named in the 2022 Mumbai drug supply case involving mephedrone.

Shraddha, Nora, Orry and others exonerated

Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Orry were among the names a drug trafficker reportedly took during interrogation.

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However, according to an Indian Express report, the Mumbai Police has found no evidence against them. Police’s Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) has completed the probe and will soon be filing the supplementary chargesheet. The publication quoted a source as saying that the names of Shraddha, Siddhant, Nora, Orry, and Zeeshan will be dropped from there. “An initial chargesheet was filed against three persons, and a supplementary chargesheet will now be filed against two arrested accused and the other wanted accused. We do not have enough evidence to link the celebrities to the case so far,” the source said.

Orry reacts

Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, a social media personality who is friends with several Bollywood stars, reacted strongly to the news. On Saturday, Orry took to his Instagram account to share a screenshot of the Express article on Stories. He wrote underneath, “Where are all the clickbaiting jealous virgins who oversensationalised this and dragged my good name for weeks?”

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Orry's angry social media story.

{{^usCountry}} What is the 2022 Mumbai drugs case? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What is the 2022 Mumbai drugs case? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In 2022, Mumbai Police arrested alleged drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, who claimed that he supplied drugs for rave parties in Mumbai and Dubai attended by various celebrities. In August 2022, Shaikh was arrested by the Crime Branch and Ghatkopar ANC. Mephedrone (MD) worth ₹1.19 lakh from him. Several other alleged drug peddlers were arrested subsequently. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2022, Mumbai Police arrested alleged drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, who claimed that he supplied drugs for rave parties in Mumbai and Dubai attended by various celebrities. In August 2022, Shaikh was arrested by the Crime Branch and Ghatkopar ANC. Mephedrone (MD) worth ₹1.19 lakh from him. Several other alleged drug peddlers were arrested subsequently. {{/usCountry}}

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During interrogation, Shaikh name-dropped several celebrities when he said that he supplied drugs for parties attended by the son of Dawood’s deceased sister Haseena Parkar, along with actors Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor, and Siddhanth Kapoor, film producers Abbas-Mustan, rapper Loka, Orry, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Zeeshan Siddique. In 2025, the actors were questioned by the ANC in connection with the case.

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